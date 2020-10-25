(Bloomberg) --

The U.K. is considering reducing the self-isolation time for the contacts of people who tested positive for the coronavirus, cutting it from two weeks to potentially 10 or seven days.

“The teams are looking at this,” Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said on the BBC’s Andrew Marr program on Sunday. “Any final decision on this will be led by the science.”

Any change in the policy would come as evidence shows poor compliance with Britain’s quarantine rules: a King’s College London study of 30,000 people between March and August found only 10.9% reported staying at home and isolating for the full two weeks after being contact traced. The U.K. has also mooted cutting the quarantine time for arrivals from abroad, which has caused a slump in demand in the travel industry.

The coronavirus continues to spread in Britain and the death toll is rising. The latest figures published Saturday reported 23,012 new virus cases and 174 more deaths, taking total deaths to 44,745.

The U.K. government is also under pressure over a detailed investigation in the Sunday Times newspaper that said a system of triaging the elderly in the initial phases of the pandemic meant that many didn’t receive intensive-care treatment before they died. The government denied the story.

“This is just wrong,” Lewis said on Times Radio on Sunday. “There never was any kind of rule or guidance outlined in the Times.”

Lewis was also asked about Britain’s ongoing trade talks with the European Union on Sunday, saying he was optimistic a deal would be struck, but that a compromise would be required from the bloc.

“The EU does need to move,” he said on Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday program. “Hopefully there will be a positive outcome.”

