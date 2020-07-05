(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has drawn up proposals to raise the threshold at which homebuyers pay stamp duty in an effort to kickstart economic recovery, the Times reports, citing government sources.

Homebuyers currently pay no stamp duty on the first 125,000 pounds on their purchases and Sunak is considering proposals to raise the threshold to 500,000 pounds for a period of up to a year.

