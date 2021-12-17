(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government is due to present proposals under which meeting other people indoors would be banned for two weeks after Christmas in England to slow the omicron virus’s spread, The Times reported, citing unidentified people.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not yet approved the plans, while scientific advisers are waiting for more data about the virus, the newspaper said. Johnson wants to review the impact of measures imposed over the past week and may see no need to tighten rules further.

Johnson will convene the high-level government group known as Cobra this weekend to finalize support for the U.K.’s hospitality industry, The Times said.

NOTE: Scotland’s Sturgeon Warns U.K. Sleepwalking Into Virus Crisis

