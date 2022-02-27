(Bloomberg) -- Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is considering releasing oil from the U.K.’s strategic reserve in an effort to stabilize energy prices, according to a person familiar with his thinking.

Kwarteng has already spoken to counterparts in the U.S., Germany, France and Canada about a coordinated move, the person said. The U.K. has sufficient reserves to make an effective intervention, the person added.

Kwarteng is due to hold a video conference with the European commissioner for energy, Kadri Simson, on Monday, the person said.

The U.S. government is considering tapping its emergency supply of oil to counter a surge in prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. U.S. officials have discussed potential price point triggers and how to coordinate a release with other nations.

