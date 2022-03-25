(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

U.K. consumer confidence plummeted for a fourth month to its lowest since November 2020 as concerns about the surging cost of living and war in Ukraine weighed on sentiment

Consumers in Poland, the biggest economy in the Europe Union’s east, are turning their backs on foreign retailers who have stayed in Russia since its invasion of Ukraine

A political deal between President Joe Biden and the European Union will pave the way for additional imports of liquefied natural gas from the U.S. to help the bloc replace Russian imports of the fuel, a senior EU official said

The field of economics has a “dirty secret” that’s putting women off its pursuit in academia: It’s a “testosterone-fueled bear pit,” according to one of the U.K.’s most influential economic policy makers David Miles

Biodiversity loss poses a “significant and under-appreciated” threat to financial stability and its status needs to be elevated by regulators, according to a study

The dollar’s share of global reserve currencies has been in steady decline over the past 20 years as central banks turn to nontraditional currencies, including the renminbi, to diversify their holdings

The Federal Reserve should be careful to avoid raising interest rates too aggressively so as not to harm the jobs recovery, according to the head of the largest trade-union federation in the U.S

China struggled to boost economic momentum in March, as slumping car and home sales, stock market turmoil and higher inflation weighed on growth and a fresh round of Covid outbreaks swept across the country Bloomberg Economics says China’s widening coronavirus outbreak is putting increasing strain on the economy

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said stable inflation was needed to trigger policy change at the central bank not yen weakness, in remarks that appeared aimed at cooling speculation of possible stimulus tweaks

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador apologized to members of the country’s central bank after announcing their key rate decision hours before the official release

