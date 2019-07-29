(Bloomberg) --

U.K. demand for unsecured debt stabilized last month while mortgage approvals increased, Bank of England figures published Monday show.

While households have been tightening their belts this year as Brexit clouds the outlook, the June figures suggest consumers, the mainstay of economic growth, are still willing to spend. Retail sales unexpectedly surged last month after two months of declines, ONS figures showed.

Key Insights

Mortgage approvals rose to 66,440 from 65,647 in May. Actual mortgage lending rose by 3.7 billion ($4.5 billion) pounds, above the average of the previous six months

Consumer credit rose 5.5% from a year earlier, the weakest pace since March 2014 and down from growth rates above 10% in 2017

Net unsecured lending was 1 billion pounds

Borrowing on credit cards rose by 267 million pounds, other loans were 779 million pounds

Lending to non-financial business rose 2.6 billion pounds, well above the six-month average

Get More

Non-resident investors bought 7.3 billion pounds of U.K. government bonds following purchases of 10.5 billion pounds in May

