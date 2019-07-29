21m ago
U.K. Consumer Credit Rises in June as Households Lift Spending
U.K. demand for unsecured debt stabilized last month while mortgage approvals increased, Bank of England figures published Monday show.
While households have been tightening their belts this year as Brexit clouds the outlook, the June figures suggest consumers, the mainstay of economic growth, are still willing to spend. Retail sales unexpectedly surged last month after two months of declines, ONS figures showed.
- Mortgage approvals rose to 66,440 from 65,647 in May. Actual mortgage lending rose by 3.7 billion ($4.5 billion) pounds, above the average of the previous six months
- Consumer credit rose 5.5% from a year earlier, the weakest pace since March 2014 and down from growth rates above 10% in 2017
- Net unsecured lending was 1 billion pounds
- Borrowing on credit cards rose by 267 million pounds, other loans were 779 million pounds
- Lending to non-financial business rose 2.6 billion pounds, well above the six-month average
- Non-resident investors bought 7.3 billion pounds of U.K. government bonds following purchases of 10.5 billion pounds in May
