U.K. consumers took on unsecured debt at the strongest pace in almost five years, adding to evidence that a surge in the cost of living is straining household finances.

Borrowing on credit cards and personal loans jumped 1.9 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) in February, the Bank of England said Tuesday. That’s 1 billion pounds more than economists had expected and up from 600 million pounds in January.

With inflation growing at its fastest pace in three decades, the cost of everything from fuel to food and clothing is rising more quickly than wages. That’s putting a historic squeeze on living standards and may be forcing consumers to borrow to pay the bills.

The figures also showed new mortgage approvals slipped to 71,000 in February from a revised 73,800 the month before, an indication that the housing market may be losing some of its recent heat. The value of mortgages approved fell to 4.7 billion pounds from 5.9 billion pounds.

The cost of borrowing remains near its lowest on record despite three interest rate increases from the BOE since December. The effective rate on new mortgages climbed just 1 basis point to 1.59% in February.

