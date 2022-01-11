(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Tuesday, Europe. Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day.

U.K. retail sales jumped in December as consumers splashed out on Christmas items including clothes and jewelry, defying a surge in coronavirus infections

Euro-zone monetary policy may be among the world’s most dovish, but the currency bloc is far ahead of the U.S. in phasing out pandemic stimulus

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank will prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched while cautioning that the post-pandemic economy might look different than the previous expansion JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the Fed may be able to control inflation without jarring the economy too heavily The Fed will again turn attention to balance-sheet normalization at upcoming meetings -- and this time will be different, according to Bloomberg Economics Inflation expectations among U.S. consumers held at a record high of 6% for the coming year in the latest consumer survey of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York

Hong Kong’s omicron outbreak is dealing a double whammy to businesses

Australian household spending jumped in November as a combination of the easing of virus lockdowns and pre-Christmas purchases boosted outlays

China will accelerate investment and boost consumption to help stabilize economic growth amid renewed downward pressures

China is rolling out its digital yuan to athletes and spectators ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics

The IMF appointed Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas to succeed Gita Gopinath

