(Bloomberg) --

The number of confirmed U.K. deaths from coronavirus passed 40,000, more than double the number Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s chief scientific adviser said in March would represent “a good outcome.”

There were 357 more deaths reported by 5p.m. on Thursday, taking the total to 40,261, the Department for Health and Social care said on Friday.

Patrick Vallance, who leads the U.K.’s Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies, told members of Parliament on March 17 that fewer than 20,000 deaths would be a good result. That number was passed in late April and has kept climbing, making the U.K. one of the countries worst-affected by the pandemic.

Johnson announced a lockdown in the U.K. on March 23, restricting people’s movements and closing non-essential shops and businesses. He was criticized for enforcing the measures too late and now, as he seeks to revive the U.K. economy, is being warned against lifting them too soon.

Government science advisers estimate the reproduction, or ‘R’ number of the virus in the U.K. is between 0.7 and 0.9, while in England the upper bound of the range may be one. The R number represents the average number of people infected by each person who has the disease and ministers aim to keep it below one to prevent a resurgence.

As the lockdown is gradually lifted, a 14-day quarantine is to be imposed on international travelers arriving in the U.K. from Monday and people using public transport in England will have to cover their faces from June 15, when non-essential shops are also due to be allowed to re-open.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.