47m ago
U.K. Cost of Living, Biden Budget Plan, China Lockdown: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Rishi Sunak faces a grilling from lawmakers as pressure mounts on the U.K. finance minister to do more to ease the cost of living crisis
- Sunak could offer another council tax rebate and beef up a package to help households with fuel bills
- President Joe Biden’s budget release on Monday will seek to woo moderate Democrats, emphasizing deficit cuts and flexibility on social spending
- The best economic outcome for the Federal Reserve increasingly looks like a semi-hard landing
- Ukraine’s president called on gas-rich Qatar and others to boost exports to Europe to reduce the continent’s reliance on Russia
- Bloomberg Economics maps out scenarios of what’s next for Europe as Vladimir Putin roils the outlook
- Germany’s industrial base is taking a beating as the war hits its car, chemical and precision-machinery manufacturers
- Shanghai’s sweeping, two-phase lockdown will likely deal a heavy blow to businesses reliant on consumer spending
- Virus outbreaks will likely push China’s manufacturing PMIs for March into contraction
- Big-spender Australia is set to begin winding back stimulus even as its central bank sticks with near-zero interest rates
- Finally, here’s what’s to look out for in the world economy this week
