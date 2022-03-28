(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

Rishi Sunak faces a grilling from lawmakers as pressure mounts on the U.K. finance minister to do more to ease the cost of living crisis Sunak could offer another council tax rebate and beef up a package to help households with fuel bills

President Joe Biden’s budget release on Monday will seek to woo moderate Democrats, emphasizing deficit cuts and flexibility on social spending

The best economic outcome for the Federal Reserve increasingly looks like a semi-hard landing

Ukraine’s president called on gas-rich Qatar and others to boost exports to Europe to reduce the continent’s reliance on Russia Bloomberg Economics maps out scenarios of what’s next for Europe as Vladimir Putin roils the outlook

Germany’s industrial base is taking a beating as the war hits its car, chemical and precision-machinery manufacturers

Shanghai’s sweeping, two-phase lockdown will likely deal a heavy blow to businesses reliant on consumer spending Virus outbreaks will likely push China’s manufacturing PMIs for March into contraction

Big-spender Australia is set to begin winding back stimulus even as its central bank sticks with near-zero interest rates

Finally, here’s what’s to look out for in the world economy this week

