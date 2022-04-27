(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

British households are increasingly relying on food banks for emergency assistance, indicating a cost-of-living crisis is accelerating and likely to drag more people into poverty.

The Trussell Trust, which supports a network of 1,400 food banks, said deliveries of aid parcels jumped 14% to 2.1 million in the year through March compared with levels before the pandemic. The pace of increase has grown from 10% in the third quarter of last year.

“People are telling us they’re skipping meals so they can feed their children,” Emma Revie, chief executive officer of the trust, said in a statement on Wednesday. “Food banks in our network tell us this is only set to get worse.”

The report adds to pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government to make the welfare safety net more generous. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced measures in March that mostly help people in employment, skipping those on benefits, pensions and students.

Sunak cut a Universal Credit benefit payment by 20 pounds ($25) a week last year, removing an aid enhancement put in place during Covid-19 lockdowns. Johnson asked his cabinet yesterday to come up “innovative ways” to ease the pressures on households without “solely relying” on more public spending, his office said.

The plea reflect the fiscal constraints facing the government, which has pledged to tackle the huge debts built up during the pandemic.

Soaring gas and electricity prices have left 43% of those who pay energy bills struggling with the costs, the government estimates. The increase is now feeding through to the price of goods and services of all kinds.

A surge in grocery prices will leave most families paying 271 pounds more each year, said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar. Supermarket sales fell by 5.9% over the 12 weeks to April 17 with like-for-like grocery inflation hitting 5.9% in the month, its highest since December 2011, the market research company said.

“Years of standstill wage growth and brutal cuts to Universal Credit have left millions exposed,” said Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress.

