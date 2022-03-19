(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s inflation-fighting baton will pass from the Bank of England to the Treasury this week, as the nation braces for data showing a further surge in consumer prices.

With an existing cost-of-living crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will deliver his Spring Statement on Wednesday. The mini-budget may feature new measures to help firms and households, and will reveal revised economic forecasts that take into account the jump in prices.

The scale of Sunak’s task may be slightly clearer by the time he speaks, hours after the U.K. reports February inflation data that are expected by economists to show an acceleration to 5.9% -- a fresh three-decade high.

That may well turn out to be just be another staging point on a journey higher. The BOE, which hiked interest rates last week, warned that inflation could briefly hit double digits later this year.

Wednesday’s events form part of a busy week for the U.K. economy, with reports on public borrowing and retail sales also due, as well as a record of the BOE’s March financial policy meeting.

What Bloomberg Economics Says:

“The risk of stagflation will remain at the forefront of investors’ minds, with U.K. inflation data set to show price pressures increasing further.”

Elsewhere, central banks from Norway to Mexico may raise interest rates, investors will watch for a cut in borrowing costs in China, and the U.S. Federal Reserve chief will deliver a key speech.

Click here for what happened last week and below is our wrap of what is coming up in the global economy.

U.S.

The marquee event in the U.S. is likely to be Monday’s speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, less than a week after he and his colleagues kicked off what’s expected to be a long campaign of monetary policy tightening. The central bank raised its benchmark rate by a quarter point on Wednesday and signaled six more increases this year.

Powell will address the annual meeting of the National Association for Business Economics. Regional Fed presidents Mary Daly, Loretta Mester and Raphael Bostic will speak at separate events during the week.

The U.S. economic calendar is fairly light and will include data on new-home sales and durable goods orders for February, as well as measures of manufacturing and services activity for March.

For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for the U.S.

Asia

After China’s top financial leaders made a strong pledge to boost markets and support the economy, some economists expect the central bank to follow the rhetoric with action on Monday by setting a lower loan prime rate.

Meanwhile, South Korean export data for the first 20 days of March will offer an early indication of how global trade held up after Russia invaded Ukraine and a wave of sanctions rocked commodity markets.

Input prices out Wednesday will show if rising costs will put further pressure on Korean inflation as the country’s new president considers who should take over at the helm of the central bank. In Japan, Tokyo inflation figures for March will likely signal how quickly price growth will accelerate at the national level.

The Philippines sets interest rates on Thursday, with Governor Benjamin Diokno insisting there’s no need to move in lock step with the Federal Reserve by tightening.

For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Asia

Europe, Middle East, Africa

With the European Central Bank winding down its stimulus and confronting a rapidly shifting inflation environment, investors may focus on speeches this week by several Governing Council officials.

Also featured will be a two-day event hosted by the Bank for International Settlements featuring multiple speakers including BOE Governor Andrew Bailey and ECB President Christine Lagarde.

Elsewhere around the region, several central-bank decisions will draw attention. The Swiss National Bank is expected to keep its ultra-loose policy at its first meeting of the year.

By contrast, Norway’s central bank is set to continue rate increases with another 25 basis-point hike at the first meeting chaired by interim Governor Ida Wolden Bache. Hungarian policy makers may raise borrowing costs too.

Around Africa, central-bank decisions will also take the limelight. Starting up north, Morocco may enact its first hike since 2008 on Tuesday, seeking to protect its currency peg with the dollar.

Egypt is also expected to raise rates for the first time in over four years on Thursday, as disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine add pressure to its external finances.

Moving south, Ghana is expected to raise its key rate on Monday to stem the slide in the cedi, which is trading at record lows to the dollar, and to contain inflation that’s near a six-year high.

While economists anticipate that Nigeria’s central bank will keep borrowing costs unchanged on Tuesday, its South African counterpart is expected to increase the key rate by 25 basis points for a third straight meeting two days later.

For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for EMEA

Latin America

In Mexico, look for the mid-month reading of consumer prices on Thursday to continue to run above 7%, while the core rate, which excludes volatile items like fuel, may push above its current 20-year high.

Later the same day, most analysts see the central bank raising the key rate to 6.5% with a third straight half-point hike, as policy makers look to balance external shocks, above-target inflation, and economic slack.

In Brazil, the central bank posts its weekly survey of economists followed on Tuesday by the minutes of its March 15-16 meeting. Policy makers’ post-decision communique signaled that a 10th straight interest rate hike, to 12.75%, is on tap for the May meeting as risks to its “scenarios remain in both directions.”

The mid-month inflation reading may underscore the central bank’s “surprise negatively“ concerns as some forecasts see the print dangerously close to 11%.

Also in the coming week, Argentina reports fourth-quarter and full-year output, the last of the region’s big economies to do so. Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Mexico all posted GDP growth rates above the forecasts of 12 months ago, some in spectacular fashion, in a rebound from 2020’s pandemic-driven weakness.

For Argentina, a finalized agreement with the International Monetary Fund will likely trim output in 2022 but will rein in government spending and also inflation.

For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Latin America

