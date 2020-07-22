(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. could require foreign states to name their spies operating in the country on a government register, under a crackdown being considered by ministers.

U.K. Accused of Turning Blind Eye to Russian Meddling in Brexit

The proposal follows criticism of the government from Parliament’s intelligence watchdog over failures to address the threat of Russian interference in British politics.

The government is considering “additional powers to look at the activities of hostile states,” Cabinet minister Grant Shapps told Sky News television on Wednesday.

“That may include introducing new laws, which I think could be very relevant in this case, working with sort of like-minded international partners on something like the foreign agent registration laws that exist, for example, in the U.S. and in Australia,” Shapps said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.