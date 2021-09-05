(Bloomberg) --

The U.K. is considering introducing the need for vaccine passports for large venues in September, but has yet to decide whether to roll out jabs to healthy schoolchildren.

The government is “looking at by the end of September” requiring Covid-19 vaccine certification for entry to large venues where infection risk may be higher, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said in an interview with Sky News.

He also said the government hasn’t yet decided on whether to roll out vaccines to healthy 12- to 15-year-olds, but if the move does go ahead, then parental consent would be needed.

On Friday, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said that the benefits of vaccination for healthy children in this age group was “marginally greater” than the potential known harms, though advised the government to ask the U.K.’s chief medical officers to weigh in on the decision.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.