(Bloomberg) -- Conservative Party leadership favorite Boris Johnson won a U.K. court ruling that ends an attempt to prosecute him over his claims during the 2016 Brexit campaign.

A London court quashed a summons order that would have demanded the member of Parliament to appear for a unprecedented private prosecution for the offense of misconduct in public office. The politician was last month ordered to attend court to answer questions that he made false claims about British spending on the European Union.

Johnson’s team argued that he was merely campaigning when he said that the U.K. sent 350 million pounds ($445 million) a week to the EU -- one of the central tenets of the 2016 Brexit debate. The spending claim was painted on the side of a bus and cited repeatedly during the Brexit campaign. The core claim of the Vote Leave campaign was discredited during the campaign by the House of Commons Treasury Select Committee, which called it "highly misleading."

