(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Covid-19 cases surged to a new record for a second day, piling pressure on Prime Minster Boris Johnson as he considers whether to tighten pandemic regulations after Christmas.

A total of 119,789 new cases were logged on Thursday, according to data published on the government’s coronavirus dashboard. That’s more than double the rate seen at the start of the month, and an increase of more than 10,000 on Wednesday’s caseload -- which had been a daily record.

Johnson has already introduced new light-touch restrictions to try to limit the spread of the new omicron variant. He’s said he won’t do more before Christmas, but has warned further measures are possible after the holiday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.