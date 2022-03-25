(Bloomberg) -- The number of people infected with Covid-19 in the U.K. soared by almost a third in a week just as the government prepares to end free virus testing for most people.

About 4.25 million people currently have the disease, almost a million more than last week, according to an estimate by the Office for National Statistics.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the end of virtually all pandemic-related restrictions in January, betting that the roll-out of the country’s vaccination program and the emergence of the less severe omicron variant would limit deaths and boost economic activity. Next month, most people wanting to take a lateral flow test will have to pay for them.

But as more people return to the office and socialize, a second wave of the omicron has spread. So far, though, the number of people dying of Covid has trailed that of those infected. According to the ONS, about 670 people died of the disease in England and Wales in the week ending March 11, the latest data available.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.