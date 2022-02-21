(Bloomberg) --

A meeting of Boris Johnson’s senior ministers to sign off on the plan to lift remaining coronavirus restrictions in England was delayed, amid reports of a dispute between Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid over funding.

The U.K. Cabinet was due to meet in person at 10 a.m. on Monday, with some ministers photographed arriving in time to discuss Johnson’s ‘Living with Covid’ plan for the first time. But according to the prime minister’s spokesman, Max Blain, the discussion will now take place virtually ahead of Johnson’s address to Parliament scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Blain declined to comment on reports of a standoff between Sunak and Javid, saying only that it is “common” for ministers to “discuss and develop” plans over time. The Telegraph newspaper said the two senior ministers are at “loggerheads” over coronavirus testing, with Javid wanting to maintain free testing for longer, and Sunak balking at the cost.

Spokespeople for Sunak and Javid declined to comment on the reports.

Johnson is set to announce that people testing positive for Covid-19 will no longer have to self-isolate, and that the government will be winding down its free testing program, which is costing 2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) a month.

