(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm Thoma Bravo agreed to buy Sophos Group Plc for $3.8 billion, potentially adding another U.K. tech firm to a list of those bought by overseas investors.

Thoma Bravo offered $7.40 in cash for each share of the cybersecurity firm, or 583 pence per share, a premium of 37.1% to the closing price at the end of trading Friday, according to a statement Monday.

The offer values Sophos at $3.8 billion, making it one of the largest take-private U.K. tech deals in recent years. The Sophos directors intend to recommend in favor of the deal. Shares of the company rose as much as 38% in early trading in London, the most on record.

Earlier this year Sophos blamed a challenging 2018 comparable for its “continued subdued” performance, causing the Abingdon, England-based company’s stock to plunge as much as 27%, the lowest in almost two years.

Sophos provides IT security to a range of clients as small as dentists and neighborhood stores. Its products are aimed at mid-market businesses with as many as 5,000 employees, but also include very small companies that need to protect against cyberattacks.

The deal, if successful, would mark another U.K. tech firm snapped up by a foreign buyer. Both ARM Group and Imagination Technologies -- once flagship U.K.-listed companies -- have been bought by foreign investors.

A weak U.K. pound has also fed into foreign buyers targeting local companies. M&A for publicly traded U.K. companies has jumped more than sixfold to $32.2 billion since the start of June, as of late August, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Thoma Bravo, which has focused on cyber deals, bought Sophos rival Barracuda Networks Inc., in late 2017 in a deal valued at $1.6 billion.

Sophos also posted details on its financial performance for the first half of the year on Monday, and expects to report 9% constant currency billings growth for the six months to the end of September.

Sophos directors were advised by JP Morgan Cazenove, Lazard and UBS as to the financial terms of the acquisition.

