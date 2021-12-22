(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. reported more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases in a day for the first time as the fast-spreading omicron variant spurs a record wave.

The numbers have put Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a dilemma over whether to impose new restrictions after Christmas.

Some 106,122 new cases were logged on Wednesday, a leap of more than 15,000 on Tuesday, according to data published on the government’s coronavirus dashboard.

In the past, the numbers of hospitalisations and deaths have followed case numbers after a lag of two or three weeks. Johnson has promised there will be no new rules curbing freedoms in England before Christmas, but signaled he may have to tighten regulations afterward.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.