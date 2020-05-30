(Bloomberg) --

The U.K. announced it will resume professional sports as government officials defended plans to ease lockdown restrictions from criticism from its own scientific advisers that it was moving too quickly.

Horse racing will be allowed behind closed doors from Monday, with other sports like soccer, rugby, cricket, golf and snooker to follow, but without fans in attendance, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said at a press conference in London on Saturday. The government had previously announced it would push for some schools to open from June 1 and allow some non-essential businesses to open from June 15.

“The British sports recovery has begun,” Dowden said.

The U.K. has reported almost 40,000 deaths from coronavirus, the most after the U.S. and has kept the country under lockdown for more than two months. The restrictions have led to a sharp decline in fatalities, but efforts to accelerate the opening are facing push back from some of the very scientists advising the government on the pandemic who fear a new up-tick in new cases.

John Edmunds and Jeremy Farrar, members of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, told Sky News that an “untested” system to track and trace the spread of the virus exacerbated the risk of wider contagion. Other advisers have also spoken out. Dowden acknowledged that some of the 50 scientists who advise the government have expressed concerns and said that the administration made its decisions based on a consensus.

“We are at a risky point” with “not much headroom,” Dowden said at the briefing, adding that while scientists are right to urge caution, the government has based decisions on a “collective view” of the measures.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is relaxing the curbs at a time when the country still has 272,826 cases of coronavirus. On Saturday the government said that new infections rose by more than 1,600, while fatalities increased by 215 to 38,376.

“The consensus of scientific advice is that the measures announced for Monday with contact tracing in place should keep” the infection rate below the key level of 1, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam said at the briefing.

Easing social distancing must go “painstakingly,” he said. He also urged people to “actually follow the guidance. We don’t want to tear the pants off it and go beyond what the guidance actually says.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.