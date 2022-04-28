(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. will delay the introduction of planned import controls on goods from the European Union amid ongoing disruption to supply chains caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The global energy crisis and the pandemic also contributed to the decision to postpone the measures until the end of next year, the government said in a statement. The government will also review the plans so that they can be improved upon.

The change is expected to save British importers at least 1 billion pounds ($1.25 billlion) a year in annual costs.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.