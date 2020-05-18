(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. has pushed back the roll-out of its coronavirus-tracing mobile phone application, in a potential setback for its bid to ease the nation’s lockdown.

While Health Secretary Matt Hancock said last week that the app would be ready in mid-May, it is now planned to be released nationally within “weeks,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman James Slack told reporters on Monday.

“It remains our aim to roll out the app in the coming weeks,” Slack said, without giving a specific reason for the delay. “It is possible to do track and trace work separately to the app.”

Why the U.K. Virus App Could Be Another Pandemic Misstep

The app, which is still being tested on the Isle of Wight, informs users whether they’ve come into close contact with someone who may have had the virus. Hancock previously said that it was a key component of the U.K.’s strategy to relax lockdown measures. If the app was effective and widely used in the population, it would allow the government to spot flare-ups of the disease and better control its spread.

At the same time, the government is hiring 18,000 contact tracers to also help tackle the virus. Slack said 17,000 have already been hired and are being trained.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.