(Bloomberg) -- U.K. grocery startup Dija is exploring options including a sale or a merger with a rival just months after officially launching in London, according to people familiar with the matter.

Dija, founded by former employees of Deliveroo Plc in 2020, is among a raft of new companies in Europe that promise to deliver household goods and convenience items to customers within 10 minutes.

Dija is also exploring raising a new round of funding, a separate person familiar with the company’s plans said. A representative for Dija declined to comment.

The company raised $20 million in a round led by Blossom Capital, with participation from Index Ventures and Creandum. Part of the company’s financing includes a $7 million convertible loan from Creandum, according to company filings.

The startup operates in London, and has rapidly expanded to Paris and Madrid, according to its website.

Rivals have also explored takeovers in the increasingly competitive market. Amazon.com Inc. and Gopuff -- a U.S. delivery app backed by SoftBank Group Corp. -- explored takeover bids for German delivery startup Flink, Bloomberg News reported.

Venture capitalists made 66 deals in the sector valued at a combined $7.4 billion in the first quarter, according to research firm PitchBook.

