(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. has deployed one of its Type 45 warships to help escort commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz after Iran seized a British vessel amid heightening tensions with the West.

The frigate, HMS Duncan, will operate alongside the Royal Navy’s HMS Montrose Type 23 to shepherd British-flagged ships through the strait, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. The air defense destroyer will operate until late August, it said.

Tensions have been flaring in the Strait of Hormuz in recent weeks as Iran pushes back against U.S. sanctions that are crippling its oil exports. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard detained the Stena Impero this month and is still holding the ship. That move came after U.K. forces seized an Iranian tanker near Gibraltar early this month for violating sanctions against Syria.

The strait is a vital thoroughfare for the energy industry, accounting for about a third of the world’s seaborne oil flows. The U.K. said last week under former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt that further measures would be taken to respond to Iran, without giving detail on those plans.

“Freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is vital not just to the U.K., but also our international partners and allies,” Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said in the statement. “Merchant ships must be free to travel lawfully and trade safely, anywhere in the world.”

The Type 45, manufactured by BAE Systems Plc, was designed to replace the Type 42 warships that formed part of the Royal Navy’s fleet during the Falklands War. The final Type 42 was retired in 2013.

The U.K. and Iran are maintaining contacts to try to resolve the situation. Britain’s ambassador to Iran said he had “good and detailed talks” with a senior hardline lawmaker who chairs the Islamic Republic’s parliamentary commission for National Security and Foreign Policy.

Robert Macaire said in a tweet that it was “important to keep these channels of discussion open” after meeting with cleric and lawmaker, Mojtaba Zonnour, in Tehran. Zonnour was recently elected the head of the commission for National Security and Foreign Policy in Iran’s parliament and formerly acted as a representative of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

