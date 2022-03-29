(Bloomberg) -- A second ship operated by P&O Ferries was detained by U.K. authorities, amid a growing campaign to pressure the company into reversing the sudden firing of 800 workers.

The Pride of Kent, which ferries cars and trucks between Dover, England, and Calais, France, was detained by the Maritime and Coast Guard Agency, U.K. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in a tweet late Monday.

The enforcement action follows the detention of the European Causeway, another P&O vessel, in Larne, Northern Ireland, over the weekend, for failures tied to crew training and documentation.

“Safety will not be compromised & further checks will continue,” Shapps said in the tweet.

Shapps is leading the government’s push to pressure P&O into reinstating the workers, vowing to void the savings with a new law that forces ferry operators to pay the minimum U.K. wage.

He’s also called on Chief Executive Officer Peter Hebblethwaite to resign after the P&O head acknowledged he consciuosly violated U.K. laws mandating a consultation period with unions before the firings were made.

