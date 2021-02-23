(Bloomberg) -- U.K. domestically oriented stocks gained on Tuesday as travel and entertainment shares surged after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans to reopen the economy.

The FTSE 250 index of mid-cap U.K. shares jumped as much as 1.4%, rising 0.6% by 10:11 a.m. in London after Johnson pledged to ease lockdown rules in stages over the next four months, including the possibility of international trips restarting as soon as May 17.

The news brought relief for cyclical and domestically oriented companies that have been suffering during the past year of the pandemic as lockdowns have weighed on economic growth and consumer spending.

“The news will be the light at the end of the tunnel for the services side of the economy, where the restrictions on close-contact industries have been devastating,” said Oliver Blackbourn, a multi-asset portfolio manager at Janus Henderson.

EasyJet Plc was up as much as 12% after ticket sales more than quadrupled in the hours after Johnson outlined a roadmap for a return to air travel. TUI AG gained as much as 7.3% and Wizz Air Holdings Plc jumped as much as 5.9%. Ryanair Holdings Plc and British Airways owner IAG SA also rose.

Retailer WH Smith Plc was up as much as 8.2%, while hotel and restaurant group owner Whitbread PLC climbed as much as 4.9%.

“We are seeing a sharp acceleration in the reopening trade,” said Karim Moussalem, head of cash equities at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe in London. Within travel and leisure, “it’s pretty clear that some panic buying is occurring,” Moussalem said by phone.

