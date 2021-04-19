(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government is drawing up plans to prevent the creation of a European breakaway soccer league comprising the world’s richest clubs, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the idea.

“We’re working with the football authorities to make sure this doesn’t go ahead in the way that’s currently being proposed,” Johnson’s spokesman, Max Blain, said on a call with reporters Monday, adding that Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden would set out more details in Parliament later Monday. “We’re not looking to rule out anything at this stage.”

European Soccer Group Proposes Radical Breakaway League

The European Super League proposal, which would mark the sport’s biggest overhaul in decades in Europe and make elite teams wealthier, has been roundly criticized by fans and politicians. There’s growing pressure on Johnson to intervene after his Conservative Party promised a “fan-led review” of soccer governance in its 2019 election manifesto that it has yet to deliver.

It’s not the first time facing the issue for the government, which last year clashed with the wealthiest Premier League soccer clubs over the terms of a proposed bailout of lower divisions during the pandemic -- a proposal Dowden said at the time amounted to a power grab.

Blain said ministers’ focus has been on tackling the coronavirus outbreak and the government will hold its review “as soon as possible.”

Johnson said soccer clubs have a strong link with their fans and their local communities, and this this should continue. Six of the founder clubs of the proposed league are from the U.K.: Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

“I don’t think it’s good news for football in this country,” Johnson told broadcasters while on a trip to Gloucestershire Monday. “I don’t like the look of these proposals, and we’ll be consulted about what we can do.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.