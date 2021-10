(Bloomberg) -- U.K. drivers may soon face record petrol prices, putting more pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson as his government deploys army personnel to ease supply shortages.

The average cost of a liter of gasoline has risen by more than 1 pence since the start of the crisis just more than a week ago, when reports of shortages in petrol deliveries led Britons to rush to service stations.

That surge in demand, plus the shortfall of truck drivers to resupply forecourts, led many service stations to out of some grades of fuel, or to run dry entirely.

The Royal Automobile Club has warned that average prices could hit 143 pence per liter of petrol in the coming weeks, up from the 137 pence. Rising world crude oil levels as the global economy recovers from the pandemic are combining with the U.K. delivery shortage to push pump prices higher.

Cristian Jaramillo, a worker at a London petrol station, says he’s already had to raise prices this week. “They’ve been rising quite fast actually. I think last week I did it once and probably some of my colleagues” did too.

“Prices will keep scaling up unless they solve the situation with the drivers and the connections with Europe,” he said.

The government has struggled to show it has a grip on the crisis, with images of petrol queues threatening to undermine confidence in the Johnson’s Conservative Party as it holds its annual conference in Manchester. The situation prompted Johnson, who led the campaign for the U.K. to leave the European Union, to temporarily ease visa restrictions for foreign truck drivers and free up 200 members of the military to help with fuel deliveries, starting Monday.

“Unless the government get a handle on this, we see prices getting close to, if not exceeding, 1.5 pounds a liter as an average by the end of October,” Howard Cox, founder of the Fair Fuel U.K. campaign, said in emailed comments. Prices have risen by 4 to 5 pence on average in the last 48 hours, he added, citing submissions from the group’s affiliates.

While there were some signs of improvement over the weekend, queues remained common in London and the Southeast, with some stations still out of petrol. Shell’s U.K. twitter feed was filled with comments from motorists desperate to find petrol or complaining about price increases.

On Sunday morning about one in five petrol stations in the Southeast, which includes London, were out of fuel, the Petrol Retailers Association told the BBC. That was closer to 6% in the Midlands, northern England and Scotland, the association said.

A worker at a Shell station in London on Sunday morning said that some independent stations are putting prices up by as much as 10 pence a liter. Sunday was his busiest day since the crisis started and he expected to run out of fuel in the afternoon.

Johnson on Sunday defended his government’s handling of the situation in an interview with the BBC, saying fuel supply issues were “abating” and that the truck driver shortage wasn’t just a U.K. issue.

“What you have got at the moment is a shortage of lorry drivers, of truck drivers that is affecting the whole world,” he said. For the U.K., he said, pulling “the big lever marked ‘uncontrolled immigration,’” wasn’t the way forward.

His government has been stung by criticism that it failed to prepare for supply shortages and disruption, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic but which ministers grudgingly concede is caused in part by the U.K.’s split from its biggest trading partner.

The crisis so far hasn’t seriously eroded support for the Conservatives, but that could change. The government was forced to announce tax increases to pay for its pandemic relief, which threaten to sour the mood of voters at time when prices for many goods are already rising and supply issues threaten to disrupt the Christmas holiday season.

In August U.K. inflation hit 3.2%, its highest level in over 9 years, making it increasingly likely that the Bank of England’s year-end 4% forecast will be reached.

