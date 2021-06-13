(Bloomberg) --

The U.K. has been removed from Abu Dhabi’s ‘Green List,’ meaning travelers from the country will now need to quarantine on arrival in the Middle Eastern city.

The oil-rich capital of the United Arab Emirates updated the list on Sunday to remove Britain and Tajikistan and add Malta, The National newspaper reported. Passengers traveling to the U.K. from the UAE have been required to self-isolate since the start of the year.

The move comes as coronavirus cases rise in the U.K. The number of confirmed infections of the delta strain, first identified in India, has tripled in a week to 42,323. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now less hopeful he will be able to lift England’s restrictions as planned on June 21.

Britain and the UAE have among the world’s fastest vaccine programs, but both countries have seen cases rise over the past month.

