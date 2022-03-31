(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson has dropped a plan to ban so-called conversion therapies for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, ITV News reported, citing a leaked government briefing paper.

Justifications for the decision include the war in Ukraine and the cost-of-living crisis, according to the document. The move goes back on years of promises. The government will review existing laws and explore other measures instead, a spokesperson told the TV station.

The discredited practice, also referred to as reparative therapy or sexual orientation and gender identity change efforts, is aimed at attempting to convert individuals to be heterosexual or cisgender, or both. A national poll of Britain’s LGBTQ community in 2017 found that 2% of respondents had undergone the therapies and 5% of respondents had been offered them.

The decision comes less than a year after Johnson’s legislative program said the ban would form part of a move “to prevent these abhorrent practices which can cause mental and physical harm.”

Equalities Minister Liz Truss, who helped design the ban, had not yet been told of the decision, ITV reported.

Stonewall, a LGBTQ rights charity based in the U.K., said on Twitter that, “it’s devastating to hear that the U.K. government is again breaking its promise to our communities, walking away from its commitment to end conversion therapy.”

