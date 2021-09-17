(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government eased coronavirus testing requirements for fully vaccinated people arriving in England, removing a significant barrier to travel and boosting airlines and tourism firms.

Those who’ve had two shots will be exempt from a pre-departure test before flying from nations that aren’t high risk, while screening after arrival will be downgraded to quicker and cheaper lateral-flow tests, the Department for Transport said Friday.

A so-called traffic-light system used to categorize countries will also be replaced, with a single “red list” for locations where infection rates are high and “simplified measures for the rest of the world,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in a message on Twitter.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced months of pressure to water down border curbs blamed for a muted recovery in travel demand. Industry bosses have said that PCR tests required for arrivals even from medium-risk locations have acted as a brake on bookings because of the complexity of arranging them and costs that could double the price of a family holiday.

The U.K. reopened non-essential travel in May. Fully vaccinated Britons arriving from most countries were allowed to skip self-isolation from July, a privilege later extended to citizens from the U.S. and European Union.

At the same time, testing remained mandatory for all nations, while a cycle of three-weekly updates meant people faced unexpected costs if places they were due to visit went from green to amber, or 10 days of hotel quarantine at a cost of 2,285 pounds ($3,153) if they turned red.

The removal of pre-departure tests and traffic light simplification will be introduced on Oct. 4 with lateral-flow tests introduced later in the month. The number of red-list countries will be cut by eight from Sept. 22, with the the tourist destinations of Turkey and the Maldives among those removed.

