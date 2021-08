(Bloomberg) -- Britain maintained its economic recovery in June, with growth accelerating more than analysts forecast.

Gross domestic product rose 1%, up from 0.6% the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said Thursday. That left growth for the second quarter at 4.8%, close to the 5% pace the Bank of England predicted just last week.

Economists had predicted a monthly reading of 0.8%.

