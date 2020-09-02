(Bloomberg) -- A look at past recessions suggests the U.K. economy will struggle to avoid long term damage from the current downturn though there are reasons to think the hit could be smaller this time round, according to Bloomberg Economics. There are two key reasons to think the medium term damage could be more limited: First, the policy response has been enormous, helping to protect jobs and companies through the lockdown. Second, the recession hasn’t been brought about by a build-up of imbalances, which would require a painful adjustment.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.