The U.K. economy grew stronger than expected at the end of last year, displaying resiliences as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spread.

Gross domestic product expanded 1.3% in the fourth quarter, the Office for National Statistics said Thursday. That’s more than the 1% figure previously reported.

Service industries expanded more quickly than the ONS had previously estimated, and exports also enjoyed a bigger jump.

The figures also showed the collapse in the economy at the height of the pandemic was not quite as bad as previously thought. In 2020, GDP shrank 9.3% rather than the 9.4% previously estimated.

The rebound in 2021 was correspondingly shallower, with growth of 7.4%, down from the earlier estimate of 7.5%. That’s still the largest increase in GDP in a single year since World War II.

At the end of 2021, the economy was just 0.1% below its pre-pandemic peak. The shortfall was previously thought to have been 0.4%.

The ONS said there was a marked increase in output for human health and social work activities, reflecting what the National Health Service was doing to fight Covid. It also recorded stronger activity by employment agencies after the government’s furlough benefit for workers ended in September.

There also was a surge in retail activity with consumers returning to shops at the end of the year. Hospitality suffered with people staying away from restaurants especially at the end of the quarter after the omicron variant emerged, the ONS said.

