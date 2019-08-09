U.K. Economy Is Set for the Worst Quarter Since 2012

(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit, sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, and tell us your Brexit story.

A report Friday will show the U.K. economy stagnated last quarter, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists. Such a reading would be in line with the Bank of England’s prediction and represent Britain’s worst quarter since the economy shrank in 2012. Bloomberg Economics, meanwhile, predicts a contraction of 0.1% in the period, citing the unwinding of the stockpiling that preceded the previous Brexit deadline on March 29.

To contact the reporter on this story: Eddie Spence in London at espence11@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net, David Goodman, Andrew Atkinson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.