(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. economy shrank a record 20.4% in April as businesses and workers reeled under the lockdown designed to control the coronavirus pandemic.

The contraction, which followed a 5.8% drop in March, will prompt louder calls for the government to press ahead with plans to ease restrictions on industries struggling to survive the recession. On a three-month basis, economic output shrank 10.4%.

The grim figures likely mark the nadir of the damage inflicted by the virus as more parts of the economy slowly get back to business. But they come at a delicate time for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who faced mounting criticism this week by politicians and scientific advisers who publicly blamed his Conservative administration for making a series of grave mistakes since the beginning of outbreak.

In addition to registering the highest death toll in Europe, the U.K. has also paid an heavy economic price. The OECD says the country could see one of the developed world’s deepest recessions in 2020, with output slumping more than 11% -- the most for more than 300 years.

Unemployment is widely expected to reach rates not seen since the mid-1990s, with more than 7,500 job cuts being announced on Thursday alone as the lockdown hammers businesses from chemical manufacturers to airports. That’s despite massive government support that has left the taxpayer paying the wages of over 11 million people at a cost of 27 billion pounds ($34 billion) so far.

In April, the damage was done by a 19% drop in the nation’s dominant services industry. Manufacturing fell 24.3%, while construction plunged 40.1%.

The Bank of England, which has produced a scenario suggesting gross domestic product may shrink 14% in 2020, has already slashed interest rates to just above zero and ramped up its bond purchase plan to help cushion the blow. Policy makers are due to meet again next week, when economists expect them to expand their asset-buying even further.

Read more:

U.K. Scientists Defy Johnson to Speak Out on Virus Failures

U.K.’s Reopening Takes Place Amid Jobs Carnage Across Economy

Three Million Jobs Idled in Virus-Hit U.K. Retail, Hospitality

World Economy Crash Sparks Warning on Early Lifeline Withdrawal

How U.K.’s $168 Billion Virus Aid Package Is Being Rolled Out

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.