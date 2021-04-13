(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. economy rebounded in February as a mass vaccination program and the prospect of a loosening of coronavirus restrictions lifted consumer confidence.Gross domestic product rose 0.4% following a revised 2.2% decline in January, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday. All the main sectors of the economy saw output rise. The economy remains 7.8% smaller than it was before the pandemic hit Britain in February 2020.

Britain is emerging from its third national lockdown with consumers and businesses increasingly optimistic about a rapid recovery from the worst recession in three centuries. The outlook depends on the willingness of households to spend savings an estimated 150 billion pounds ($206 billion) of savings accumulated when swathes of the economy were closed.

A separate government report showed post-Brexit damage to U.K. merchandise trade with the European Union partially recovered in February on improved exports of cars and pharmaceuticals.

U.K. goods exports to the EU rebounded almost 47% in February from a month earlier, while imports from the bloc increased 7.3%. The figures contrast with January’s performance, when trade in both directions with the EU recorded hefty drops.

Service industries grew 0.2% in the month, a third of the pace economists had expected, with gains driven by retail, accommodation and food services, all of which remained in lockdown during the month. Construction expanded 1.6%, triple what had been forecast. Industrial production rose 1%, much stronger than the outlook for 0.5% growth.

Early signs of pent-up demand came on Monday, when consumers flocked that were allowed to open for the first time in almost 100 days along with pubs and restaurants that have space to serve outside.

The return of non-essential stores is the latest stage in a roadmap that Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes will see all remaining curbs removed by June 21. The first step was the reopening of schools on March 8, and signs are that economic activity picked up in March. A key purchasing-manager index rose well above the 50 level that divides contraction from expansion.

Economists say Britain could experience a consumer boom if only a fraction of the excess savings is unleashed, and the Bank of England’s chief economist sees a risk of unwanted inflation.

Falling infection rates and a rapid vaccination program are boosting confidence that the U.K. can avoid another lockdown. More than 60% of adults have been immunized, the most of any major economy. Confidence that Britain will avoid further lockdowns is being boosted by falling infection rates and an that has delivered initial jabs to over 60% of the adult population.Bloomberg Economics reckons the economy may shrink just 2.2% in the first quarter, about half the contraction predicted by the BOE in February. Upward revisions to the level of GDP in the second half of 2020 mean output could exceed its pre-pandemic level by the start of next year.

The better-than-expected performance in the fourth quarter suggests consumers and companies have adapted better to restrictions than they did during the first wave of the virus. GDP plunged by more than 19% in the second quarter of last year.

(Updates with trade figures starting in fourth paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.