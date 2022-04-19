(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s economy will shrink in the second quarter as the squeeze on living standards, the end of free Covid testing and an extra public holiday hit activity, according to new projections by Bloomberg Economics.

Senior U.K. Economist Dan Hanson expects output to contract by 0.2% in the three months through June, in contrast to consensus forecasts for growth of 0.2%. He expects a recession to be avoided, however, as the economy recovers in the third quarter.

The temporary dip could “make the Bank of England think twice about lifting rates beyond May,” Hanson said, as “concern about inflation gives way to worries about growth.” His base case is for the central bank to deliver a fourth straight rate hike next month, and markets are pricing in further increases in the second half after inflation hit a 30-year high of 7% last month.

The U.K. economy grew 1.3% in the final quarter of 2021, according to the latest official data, and economists expect another 0.9% growth in the first three months of 2022. In February, GDP was 1.5% above its pre-pandemic peak, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Hanson expects the biggest hit to growth will be the cost of living crisis, as the 54% increase in the regulated energy price cap and higher payroll taxes from April lead to a 2% fall in real disposable incomes.

Those factors would knock 1 percentage point off GDP but the final impact will be half as severe as households dip into the savings they accumulated during lockdowns.

A slowdown in health activity will knock around 0.7 percentage points from growth as free Covid-19 testing ends in April.

The extra holiday in June to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-years on the throne will knock another 0.5 percentage points off GDP, but add the same amount in the third quarter as activity returns to normal. Similar one-off holidays in 2002 and 2012 caused temporary dips in growth.

Economists in a regular Bloomberg survey put the chance of a recession in the coming year at 30%, the highest it has been since early 2021.

