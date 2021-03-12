(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. economy shrank less than expected in January during a lockdown to control the coronavirus that closed schools and all non-essential stores.

Gross domestic product fell 2.9% after a gain of 1.2% in December, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. Economists had forecast a 4.9% drop. The economy is now 9% smaller than it was in February 2020 before the pandemic struck.

The reading will feed into the Bank of England’s decision next week on whether the U.K. needs more stimulus to recover from the biggest slump in three centuries. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hoping his rapid vaccination campaign will allow most restrictions to be lifted by the middle of the year.

For now, the government’s official forecaster, the Office for Budget Responsibility, expects a 3.8% drop in output this quarter followed by a quick recovery to pre-Covid levels in the second quarter of next year, six months earlier than it had forecast in November.

The Bank of England is even more upbeat, predicting a return to end-2019 levels by the start of 2022 after a 14% surge in output over the preceding year, though Governor Andrew Bailey warned earlier this month that the risks to the economy are tilted to the downside.

The pandemic is still likely to leave scars on the economy, with implications for everything from unemployment to the eventual tax rises or spending cuts needed to repair the public finances.

Under the main scenario drawn up by the OBR, output is around 3% lower in the medium term than it would be had the pandemic not happened. The BOE estimates the long-term hit at around 1.75%.

