(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London this morning.

GDP : The U.K.’s economy unexpectedly contracted in March as the cost of living squeeze saw consumers cut back on spending.

Gross domestic product fell 0.1% from February, when growth was flat, according to data released by the Office for National Statistics

BT Group Plc: The telecommunications company has agreed to transfer the operating businesses of BT Sport to Warner Bros. Discovery Inc, as part of a new 50:50 joint venture for sport broadcasting in the UK & Ireland.

The British company will receive £93 million as part of the deal with the opportunity to earn about £540 million more if conditions are met

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc: The retail investment company reported lower net new business inflows than expected in the third quarter, pointing to “unprecedented” macroeconomic and geopolitical events impacting investor confidence

The company reiterated their guidance for this year, and raised their revenue margin on cash expectations to 30-35bps as the impact of base rate rises start to come through

Outside The City

Boris Johnson will spend the next few days considering whether the UK will introduce legislation to override its post-Brexit settlement with the European Union. He will hold further discussions with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss after she meets EU negotiator Maros Sefcovic in Brussels Thursday.

The Bank of England will have to raise interest rates further to control surging prices, and there’s a risk that the UK’s worst inflation crisis in decades will take longer to ease fully, Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden told Bloomberg.

Read the latest coverage of the war in Ukraine here.

In Case You Missed It

Fierce competition for workers pushed UK salaries higher in April, according to a survey that will put pressure on the Bank of England to continue tightening monetary policy in its battle to tame inflation.

And with the shift to hybrid working set to continue, Tesco Plc teamed up with flexible office company IWG Plc to convert excess space in a south London supermarket into a work hub.

Looking Ahead

As the earnings week draws to a close, software publishing company Sage Group Plc and power generation firm ContourGlobal Plc are set to report results tomorrow.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.