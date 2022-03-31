(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s greenhouse gas emissions rebounded last year as lockdowns were lifted and people started to travel to work again, increasing energy demand.

Total emissions in 2021 were 424.5 million tonnes carbon dioxide equivalent, or 4.7% higher than in the previous year, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said on Thursday. But they were still 5.2% lower than the pre-pandemic level in 2019, suggesting that the nation’s long-term decline is continuing as the power sector burn less fossil fuels.

That means that since 1990, emissions have fallen 47.3%. But there is more work to do. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set a target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 68% by 2030, achieving net zero by mid century.

So far, the biggest fall in emissions has come from power stations as the government set a target to shut down coal plants --the most polluting fossil fuel. A bigger challenge will be to end the use of gas in home heating, and switch to carbon-free transport.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.