(Bloomberg) -- Cracks are opening in the U.K. labor market amid the escalating Brexit crisis, with the economy shedding jobs for the first time since 2017 and vacancies continuing to decline.

The signs of strain raise worrying questions about an area of the economy that has defied the turmoil since the 2016 vote to leave the European Union and helped to power consumer spending.

Unemployment unexpectedly rose from a four-decade low and wage growth eased, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday. Meanwhile, the number of people in work declined the most since 2015 and vacancies dropped to their lowest level in almost two years.

The figures provide further evidence that employers are turning cautious as Brexit and a slowing world economy weigh on U.K. growth.

Key Insights

Advertised vacancies fell by 11,000 to 813,000 in the three months through September, the lowest level since the autumn of 2017

The number of people in work in the three months through August unexpectedly fell by 56,000, the first decline in two years and the largest since 2015

While the employment rate is higher than a year earlier at 75.9%, it is falling among the under- 25s

Unemployment rose by 22,000, lifting the jobless rate to 3.9%

Average earnings growth slowed to 3.8%, both excluding and including bonus payments. Wage growth is still running well ahead of inflation, which averaged 1.9% in the same period

Pay increases are not being matched by productivity gains, which could fuel price pressure and limit the scope for further wage growth

