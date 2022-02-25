(Bloomberg) --

Some of the U.K.’s biggest energy suppliers are at odds over whether utilities should be forced to protect customers’ cash balances.

Current rules don’t require that money to be kept separate from companies’ day-to-day working capital. But with 26 household suppliers collapsing since August in the wake of the energy crisis, regulator Ofgem is considering forcing firms to ring-fence credit balances to keep customer money safe.

Two big suppliers -- Centrica Plc and E.ON SE’s U.K. unit -- back that plan. Yet rival Octopus Energy Ltd. has pushed back, saying the cash can be used to buy wholesale energy and drive innovation. Ovo Energy Ltd. also doesn’t set aside the money, and points to being owed more by customers that it owes to them.

Failed suppliers lost 500 million pounds ($670 million) of customers’ money, according to Centrica, the owner of British Gas.

“Ring-fencing customer deposits is something I feel incredibly strongly about,” Centrica Chief Executive Officer Chris O’Shea said. “Anybody can do that today -- go away and spend their customers’ money -- that’s unacceptable.”

The costs of failed companies -- many of whom were unhedged and undercapitalized -- including honoring credit balances, is passed on to all consumers through future bills. The extra squeeze is coming as bills are set to surge 54% from April and household budgets are being stretched by across-the-board inflation. The Ukraine crisis also risks even higher gas prices.

Centrica last week said it has voluntarily protected 249 million pounds of customer money. E.ON U.K. CEO Michael Lewis supports the measure and said that the company can pay back customer deposits anytime.

“If you’re a very well-capitalized company, with a big balance sheet, you won’t have a problem with ring-fencing customer credit balances because that’s a small part of your balance sheet,” he said. A lot of failed companies used that credit as working capital, he added.

Suppliers are supposed to give back money built up by customers who overpay when asked, or when they switch provider. Last year, Ofgem estimated that credit totaled 1.4 billion pounds. The regulator has come under pressure to improve its oversight of companies’ financial strength. That includes ensuring they’re more resilient and don’t take risks with customer money, Ofgem strategy director Neil Kenward said.

Ofgem asked companies to report hedging positions following the energy crisis, a requirement that’s likely to continue in the long term, Kenward said.

Pushing Back

Octopus doesn’t see a need for a rule for keeping customer cash separate, and said that overall, consumers are more likely to be in debt than in credit.

“In our case, we’re using it to buy their energy,” CEO Greg Jackson said. “We’ve raised $1.5 billion in capital, and we spent about $200 million on growth. It’s pretty clear where our growth funds come from -- it’s our phenomenal investors.”

Ovo said it doesn’t set aside customer cash, and founder Stephen Fitzpatrick told lawmakers recently that consumers owe it more than Ovo owes them.

But Centrica’s CEO said safeguarding credit balances limits chaos in the industry and benefits households. That view is echoed by E.ON.

“We’ve ended up with so many company failures and so much cost being transferred to the customer,” E.ON’s Lewis said. “It’s a massive moral hazard.”

