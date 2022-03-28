(Bloomberg) -- U.K. government hopes that its energy bills rebate will bring down inflation have been called into question by a senior member of the Treasury’s independent forecaster.

In October, every household will get 200 pounds ($260) off their bills to cushion the impact of rising gas prices, at a cost of around 6 billion pounds to the exchequer. However, the Treasury can recover almost half the cost if inflation falls as a result, as some debt and welfare costs are tied to official price indexes.

The Office for National Statistics has yet to determine how the rebate will be treated but David Miles, who prepares macroeconomic projections at the Office for Budget Responsibility, said “as I understand it will not reduce the rate of inflation.”

The rebate is designed to give households a buffer against rising energy bills when the weather turns in the fall. The government has even hinted that the offer may be increased, as bills may rise by more than expected following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Addressing lawmakers on the Treasury committee, Andy King, another senior member of the OBR, said the way the rebate is treated for inflation will have “lots of impacts on the public finances from debt interest to indexation [of benefits and public spending] that would have knock-on implications.”

Bloomberg Economics estimates that a 200-pound discount would reduce inflation by 0.5 percentage points. Using the OBR’s calculations, that would save 2.75 billion pounds by lowering debt interest and other spending more than it would reduce certain receipts.

Still Deciding

For the government to benefit, the ONS needs to determine that the rebate would apply to energy companies rather than directly to households. The government is still working through the arrangement and the ONS is reviewing the policy.

Miles told the Treasury Committee that the rebate, as he understands it, “will count as more income people have rather than lower prices they pay.”

Under the plan, which Chancellor Rishi Sunak said is intended to smooth the transition to higher energy costs, households will have to repay the funds over the subsequent five years. In future years, inflation would potentially be marginally higher as a result.

The ONS has not yet decided how to treat the proposed rebate, a spokesman for the statistics agency said. “We will make a decision when more information becomes available about how the scheme will work in practice, following the completion of planned consultations.”

