A U.K. natural gas supplier backed by Glencore Plc is set to shut its retail arm in the coming days as Britain’s energy crisis deepens, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The collapse of CNG Group Ltd.’s retail arm will leave about 45,000 small businesses without a gas provider, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Regulator Ofgem will start the process of finding a new supplier to take on CNG’s customers in the coming week to ten days, the person said. Sky News was first to report the closure.

Energy prices are soaring from the U.S. to Europe and Asia as economies reopen and people return to the offices. At the same time, supply is falling short. Soaring prices have caused 14 U.K. suppliers to go out of business since August, with many firms being forced to buy energy at current levels to fulfill fixed-priced sold before the rally.

CNG’s business customers include schools and restaurant chains, many of which are likely to face higher prices when a new supplier is appointed. The business, partly financed by the world’s largest commodities trader, had already said it was closing its shipping arm, which sold and coordinated gas supply for about 18 small energy retailers.

