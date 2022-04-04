(Bloomberg) -- With natural gas prices in the U.K. soaring, one energy supplier is giving away free electric blankets to customers in an attempt to help people stay warm.

Octopus Energy Ltd. has been giving away the plug-in blankets to customers in financial hardship, according to the company’s responses to messages on its Twitter account over the past few days.

On Friday, Britain’s energy price cap jumped 54%, contributing to the worst squeeze on living standards in at least six decades. The government has pledged 9 billion pounds ($11.8 billion) of support, but energy poverty campaigners say it’s not enough to stop the number of fuel-poor households doubling to 5 million.

The electric blankets could help people stay warm without needing to heat their entire home. One customer on Twitter said they hadn’t turned on the heating this winter because of rising prices.

