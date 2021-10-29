U.K. Energy Suppliers to Have Their Say on Changes to Price Cap

The U.K.’s energy suppliers will get a chance to propose changes to the nation’s cap on household prices blamed for the collapse of over a dozen suppliers in the past a few months.

Any tweaks to the mechanism in place to protect the most vulnerable consumers could potentially help energy companies to pass on a larger share of the soaring wholesale prices to the users. But new and existing suppliers are also set to face tighter rules and requirements, including on how much capital they must hold.

Regulator Ofgem will publish a consultation paper in November, it said in a letter to suppliers on Friday. It intends to publish a decision in February, which should give enough time to implement any changes by the next price cap adjustment on April 1.

“The unprecedented rise in energy prices this year has changed the perception of risk and uncertainty in this market,” Ofgem’s head Jonathan Brearley wrote in the letter. “In order to protect the interests of consumers, we must ensure that the regulatory frameworks, including the price cap, fully reflect the costs, risks and uncertainties facing the supply companies we regulate.”

The watchdog also plans to speed up the supplier of last resort process, which hands over customers to other suppliers. It will “set a firmer expectation on the capital investment” that suppliers have in place and heighten compliance measures.

The price cap uses a complex methodology to determine the maximum cost that U.K. suppliers can charge households for their energy. It’s intended to protect consumers from high prices, but it’s also contributed to suppliers closing shop because they couldn’t pass on costs from record wholesale prices.

