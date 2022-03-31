(Bloomberg) -- Websites for some of the U.K.’s biggest energy suppliers crashed on Thursday as customers rushed to record their home meter readings ahead of a major price hike on Friday.

Utilities from E.ON SE to Electricite de France SA were affected as consumers tried to enter their usage before tariffs rise. Britain’s energy price cap will jump 54% at the end of the week, driving up household bills just as costs for everything from food to motor fuel soar.

Centrica Plc’s British Gas and EDF Energy Ltd. were both unable to accept new meter readings online on Thursday, while E.ON customers couldn’t log in because of high traffic levels. Scottish Power Ltd.’s login page was down entirely.

Households have been encouraged to record their energy consumption by the end of March, since any units used from April 1 will be charged at the higher rate. But consumer campaigner Martin Lewis said on Twitter that people could still submit meter readings in the coming days and shouldn’t “panic.”

A spokeswoman for British Gas confirmed that if customers take a reading on Thursday, they can still submit it at a later date.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.