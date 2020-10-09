2h ago
U.K., EU Agree to Pursue Mini-Deals if Trade Talks Fail: Times
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. and the EU will continue discussions and pursue smaller agreements if wider trade talks fail next week, the Times of London reported.
Should trade negotiations break down, both sides will spend November constructing “mini-deals” in areas such as aviation and road transport in an effort to avert disruptions when the transition period ends on December 31, according to the report.
